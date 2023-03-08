Michael Porter Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jusuf Nurkic headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 8

We have seven games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 8

Kyle Kuzma (knee) - TBD

Monte Morris (back) - TBD

Bradley Beal (injury management) - TBD

Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Wizards handle their key players on the second night of a back-to-back in a pivotal game for play-in positioning.

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - questionable

Anfernee Simons (ankle) - OUT

Simons remains out, so Shaedon Sharpe is a good value play. Nurkic is set to return but if he can’t go, Drew Eubanks will getting the starting nod again.

Jayson Tatum (injury management) - available

Al Horford (injury management) - available

Payton Pritchard (heel) - questionable

Tatum and Horford are back in after missing Monday’s game. If Pritchard sits, the guard rotation will consist of Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon.

Kevin Love (ribs) - questionable

Love has emerged as a rotation player for the Heat. If he can’t go, Cody Zeller and Caleb Martin are likely to see more minutes.

Luka Doncic (injury management) - TBD

Kyrie Irving (injury management) - TBD

Maxi Kleber (hamstring) - TBD

We’ll see how Dallas manages both its guards and Kleber on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Josh Richardson (personal) - available

Richardson is back and will take some minutes away from Trey Murphy.

Michael Porter Jr. (illness) - probable

Porter Jr. should be in for this game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury management) - OUT

The point guard is being rested on back-to-back sets for the rest of the season and he played Tuesday, so he’s out tonight. Josh Giddey and Tre Mann should be getting more usage with him out.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.