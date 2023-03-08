 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Porter Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jusuf Nurkic headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 8

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 8 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets
Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 3, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

We have seven games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 8

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma (knee) - TBD
Monte Morris (back) - TBD
Bradley Beal (injury management) - TBD
Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Wizards handle their key players on the second night of a back-to-back in a pivotal game for play-in positioning.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - questionable
Anfernee Simons (ankle) - OUT

Simons remains out, so Shaedon Sharpe is a good value play. Nurkic is set to return but if he can’t go, Drew Eubanks will getting the starting nod again.

Jayson Tatum (injury management) - available
Al Horford (injury management) - available
Payton Pritchard (heel) - questionable

Tatum and Horford are back in after missing Monday’s game. If Pritchard sits, the guard rotation will consist of Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat

Kevin Love (ribs) - questionable

Love has emerged as a rotation player for the Heat. If he can’t go, Cody Zeller and Caleb Martin are likely to see more minutes.

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Luka Doncic (injury management) - TBD
Kyrie Irving (injury management) - TBD
Maxi Kleber (hamstring) - TBD

We’ll see how Dallas manages both its guards and Kleber on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Josh Richardson (personal) - available

Richardson is back and will take some minutes away from Trey Murphy.

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. (illness) - probable

Porter Jr. should be in for this game.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury management) - OUT

The point guard is being rested on back-to-back sets for the rest of the season and he played Tuesday, so he’s out tonight. Josh Giddey and Tre Mann should be getting more usage with him out.

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

