Michael Porter Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jusuf Nurkic headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 8

We have seven games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 8
Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma (knee) - TBD
Monte Morris (back) - TBD
Bradley Beal (injury management) - TBD
Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Wizards handle their key players on the second night of a back-to-back in a pivotal game for play-in positioning.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - questionable
Anfernee Simons (ankle) - OUT
Simons remains out, so Shaedon Sharpe is a good value play. Nurkic is set to return but if he can’t go, Drew Eubanks will getting the starting nod again.
Jayson Tatum (injury management) - available
Al Horford (injury management) - available
Payton Pritchard (heel) - questionable
Tatum and Horford are back in after missing Monday’s game. If Pritchard sits, the guard rotation will consist of Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat
Kevin Love (ribs) - questionable
Love has emerged as a rotation player for the Heat. If he can’t go, Cody Zeller and Caleb Martin are likely to see more minutes.
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Luka Doncic (injury management) - TBD
Kyrie Irving (injury management) - TBD
Maxi Kleber (hamstring) - TBD
We’ll see how Dallas manages both its guards and Kleber on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Josh Richardson (personal) - available
Richardson is back and will take some minutes away from Trey Murphy.
Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets
Michael Porter Jr. (illness) - probable
Porter Jr. should be in for this game.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury management) - OUT
The point guard is being rested on back-to-back sets for the rest of the season and he played Tuesday, so he’s out tonight. Josh Giddey and Tre Mann should be getting more usage with him out.
Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.