Pick on the moneyline for Ohio State-Wisconsin on March 8

The Big Ten Tournament gets started in Chicago on Wednesday with the Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes hooking up with both teams looking to redeem themselves after shaky play within the conference.

Ohio State Buckeyes (-2, 131) and Wisconsin Badgers

The Buckeyes were at one point had a record of 10-3 and ranked nationally in January following a convincing road win against Northwestern, but have not won a game away from home since.

Overall, Ohio State ranks 191st in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis with most of their woes coming away from home, allowing 16.6 points more per 100 possessions when away from home and are 311th in the country in points allowed per possession in games away from home.

Since January 25, Ohio State has played five games away from home and allowed at least 77 points in all five games and are playing without leader in rebounds Zed Key, who was averaging 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and a block per game.

The loss is magnified by rebounding being Wisconsin’s worst attribute as the Badgers are 317th in America in rebound rate and the Key injury leaves Ohio State without a single player that averages more than 5.4 rebounds per game.

While the Badgers are 226th in the country in points scored per possession, they do not let possessions go to waste, turning the ball over on just 13.2% of possessions in games away from home, which is the lowest turnover percentage in the country.

With overtime excluded, Wisconsin has allowed 63 points or fewer in eight of their last 11 games and 68 points or fewer in 11 straight games and will muster enough offense against a Buckeyes defense that has not performed well away from home all season to advance in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Play: Wisconsin Moneyline +115

