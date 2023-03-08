DraftKings Sportsbook is Coming Soon to Massachusetts: Historic Bruins Aiming to Cash Stanley Cup Ticket

Rejoice, Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox, Bruins fans and everyone in between! The state of Massachusetts is approving mobile sports betting and DraftKings Sportsbook will soon be available for residents. The launch date for the DraftKings Sportsbook App is TBD, but expect it to come soon.

In honor of the Massachusetts launch, we will be reliving some of the biggest sports moments in state history over the next week. Today, let’s focus on the incredible run we’re currently seeing from the Bruins.

PRE-LAUNCH OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS

Sign up and Score up to $200 in Bonus Bets when we go live!

New Customers who have not placed a bet with DraftKings Sportsbook get $200 in bonus bets. Existing Customers who have placed a bet with DraftKings Sportsbook get $100 in bonus bets.

Historic Bruins Aiming to Cash Stanley Cup Ticket

Entering the 2022-23 NHL regular season, the Boston Bruins weren’t thought of as a serious Stanley Cup contender. The Bruins were listed at +2500 to win the Cup, putting them in the middle of the pack. The Colorado Avalanche were the favorite to repeat as champions at +600.

At the time, the Bruins were going through major organizational uncertainty and change. They had just hired new coach Jim Montgomery, replacing longtime bench boss Bruce Cassidy. All offseason, rumors swirled about cornerstone captain Patrice Bergeron possibly hanging it up. And to make matters worse, several key players were set to miss the beginning of the season due to offseason surgeries, including Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand and Matt Grzelcyk. As a result, expectations were modest. Maybe they can make the playoffs and win a round if they get lucky. That’s about it, most thought.

And then something magical happened. The Bruins started the season 11-1 and never looked back. Entering the final stretch of the regular season, Boston sits at an absurd 49-8-5 record, by far the best in the league. They’ve already shattered their over points total (96.5) and also became the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points. The Bruins are also on pace to finish with the best regular season record ever, beating the 1977 Montreal Canadiens for the greatest regular season team of all time.

The Bruins have been an absolute cash cow for bettors. A $100 bettor taking Boston every single game would be up roughly $1500. The Bruins entered the season at +1100 to win their division and now they’re a -20000 favorite. They’ve also moved from +3500 to -2000 to win the President’s Trophy. These current prices are so expensive that they’re unbettable and practically a lock. The Bruins odds got even better after GM Don Sweeney made several big moves at the trade deadline, acquiring defenseman Dmity Orlov and forwards Garnet Hathaway and Tyler Bertuzzi.

After opening the season at +2500, the Bruins are now the favorite to win the Cup at +475. This means that a $100 bet on Boston to win the Cup would profit $475 if they win it all, plus you’d get the $100 you risked back. The Bruins are also a +275 favorite to win the Eastern Conference. They entered the year at +1200.

In particular, sniper David Pastrnak has seen his MVP odds jump from +3500 to +2500. However, the Hart Trophy looks ticketed to Connor McDavid (-8000). Pastrnak also moved from +2000 to +350 to be the top goal scorer, but he still trails McDavid by ten goals.

One of the biggest reasons for Boston’s success has been the otherworldly play of goaltender Linus Ullmark. Ullmark has been nearly unbeatable, leading the NHL in wins, goals against average and save percentage. Ullmark was +75000 to win the Vezina Trophy in the preseason. He is now the favorite at -300.

We’ve seen great teams in Boston. The Red Sox went 108-54 in 2018, beating the Dodgers to win the World Series. The 2007 Patriots nearly achieved perfection before losing to the Giants in the Super Bowl. The Bruins are the latest juggernaut among the Boston sports teams. But the historic regular season won’t win much unless they win the Cup.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and download the DraftKings Sportsbook app!

Please see terms and conditions at DraftKings.com/ma.

Gambling Problem? Call (800) 327-5050 or visit helplinema.orgPlay it smart from the start with. Visit GameSenseMA.com.If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, call (800) 327-5050 or visit helplinema.org to speak with a trained specialist free and confidentially 24/7. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Subject to regulatory licensing requirements. New customers who successfully opt-in will receive $200 in Bonus Bets. Existing customers who successfully opt-in will receive $100 in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets must be wagered 1x within 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at draftkings.com/ma.