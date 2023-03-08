Full list of every automatic bid into 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

March Madness is upon us, and as college basketball takes center stage, the 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament is getting their field ready for Selection Sunday on March 12.
Conference tournaments are underway, and the winners of 32 league tournaments will receive an automatic bid to 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. Just like the men’s tournament, the field is 68 total teams, but there is no neutral site location for a First Four: Instead eight teams will play an extra game at the designated regional site where the winner advances.
As there are no newly-formed Division I leagues as of late, all 32 conferences will receive an automatic bid in 2023.
2023 March Madness: NCAA Tournament automatic bids
ACC: Virginia Tech
America East: TBD
American: TBD
Atlantic 10: Saint Louis
Atlantic Sun: TBD
Big 12: TBD
Big East: UConn
Big Sky: TBD
Big South: Gardner-Webb
Big Ten: Iowa
Big West: TBD
C-USA: TBD
Colonial: TBD
Horizon League: Cleveland State
Ivy: TBD
MAAC: TBD
MAC: TBD
MEAC: TBD
Missouri Valley: TBD
Mountain West: TBD
Northeast: TBD
Ohio Valley: Tennessee Tech
Pac-12: Washington STate
Patriot: TBD
SEC: South Carolina
Southern: Chattanooga
Southland: TBD
Summit: South Dakota State
Sun Belt: James Madison
SWAC: TBD
WAC: TBD
WCC: Portland