Full list of every automatic bid into 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

March Madness is upon us, and as college basketball takes center stage, the 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament is getting their field ready for Selection Sunday on March 12.

Conference tournaments are underway, and the winners of 32 league tournaments will receive an automatic bid to 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. Just like the men’s tournament, the field is 68 total teams, but there is no neutral site location for a First Four: Instead eight teams will play an extra game at the designated regional site where the winner advances.

As there are no newly-formed Division I leagues as of late, all 32 conferences will receive an automatic bid in 2023.

2023 March Madness: NCAA Tournament automatic bids

ACC: Virginia Tech

America East: TBD

American: TBD

Atlantic 10: Saint Louis

Atlantic Sun: TBD

Big 12: TBD

Big East: UConn

Big Sky: TBD

Big South: Gardner-Webb

Big Ten: Iowa

Big West: TBD

C-USA: TBD

Colonial: TBD

Horizon League: Cleveland State

Ivy: TBD

MAAC: TBD

MAC: TBD

MEAC: TBD

Missouri Valley: TBD

Mountain West: TBD

Northeast: TBD

Ohio Valley: Tennessee Tech

Pac-12: Washington STate

Patriot: TBD

SEC: South Carolina

Southern: Chattanooga

Southland: TBD

Summit: South Dakota State

Sun Belt: James Madison

SWAC: TBD

WAC: TBD

WCC: Portland