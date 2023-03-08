Picks, predictions for Arizona State vs. Oregon State in Pac-12 First Round on Wednesday

The No. 6 Arizona State Sun Devils battle the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday, March 8. The game will air on Pac-12 Network at 11:30 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona State vs. Oregon State odds in Pac-12 First Round

Spread: Arizona State -11

Over/Under: 131

Moneyline: Arizona State -690, Underdog +470

Arizona State (20-11, 11-9 Pac-12) finished an up-and-down regular season with a 68-65 loss to USC. The Sun Devils best moment of the season was a walk-off three from half court by guard Desmond Cambridge to defeat Arizona 89-88 on Feb. 25. But since that win, ASU has dropped back-to-back games and must capture the Pac-12 Tournament title to get a bid to the big dance.

Oregon State (11-20, 5-15) has lost four of its last five games, finishing second to last in the conference standings. The Beavers did win five games in conference play this season compared to just one last year, but they are far from the team that captured the 2021 Pac-12 Tournament crown.

The Pick: Oregon State +11

If this game was played in early January, ASU -11 would be a lock, however, the Sun Devils have looked lethargic of late. In two meetings versus the Beavers, ASU won 74-69 on the road and 68-57 at home. Oregon State, despite their record, has gone 10-3 ATS playing in a neutral site. The Sun Devils, on the other hand, have gone 7-13 ATS overall this season, so better to take OSU with the points.