Picks, predictions for LSU vs. Georgia in SEC Tournament first round on Wednesday

The No. 14 LSU Tigers face off against the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs in a first-round SEC matchup on Wednesday, March 8. The game will air on SECN at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

LSU vs. Georgia odds in SEC First Round

Spread: LSU -3

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: LSU -155, Georgia +135

LSU (13-18, 2-16 SEC) was the worst team in the SEC this season, grabbing just two conference wins. They gave the Bulldogs a scare, though, losing by just a single score the last time the two teams faced off. LSU ranked near the bottom of the SEC in just about every statistic available and is ranked 150th at KenPom. They finished their season with a loss to Florida.

Georgia (16-15, 6-12 SEC) lost their last five games of the regular season, most recently falling to South Carolina by six. The biggest win of the Bulldogs’ season was over No. 23 Kentucky, but they haven’t had many highlights outside of that. They rank 147th overall at KenPom.

The Pick: Under 141

This is going to be very ugly to watch. If you’re a big under bettor, this is a good game to lock in on. The last time they faced off, the total added up to 128.