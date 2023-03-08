Picks, predictions for Virginia Tech vs. NC State in ACC Second Round on Wednesday

The No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies take on the No. 6 NC State Wolfpack in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 8. The game will air on ESPN2 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Virginia Tech vs. NC State odds in ACC Second Round

Spread: NC State -2.5

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: NC State -145, Virginia Tech +125

Virginia Tech (19-13, 8-12 ACC) outlasted Notre Dame in a thriller in the first round, winning 67-64. They ended their regular season with a win over Florida State, and rank 77th overall at KenPom and 37th in adjusted offensive efficiency. They shot 48% from the field and 36.8% from the perimeter in their first-round game.

NC State (22-9, 12-8 ACC) received a bye to the second round. They finished out their season with two wins over UNC and Wake Forest followed by two losses to Clemson and Duke. The Wolfpack ranks 52nd overall at KenPom and 34th in adjusted offensive efficiency, scoring 78.4 points per game (37th in the nation).

The last time these two teams faced off, NC State won 73-69.

The Pick: NC State -2.5

Virginia Tech struggled against a bottom-of-the-pack Fighting Irish team and already lost to NC State once this season. If the Wolfpack can protect the ball and keep their high-scoring offense going, they should dispatch the Hokies easily.