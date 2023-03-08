Picks, predictions for Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State in Big 12 First Round on Wednesday

The Big 12 basketball tournament gets underway on Wednesday, March 8. In the second game of the day, the Oklahoma Sooners will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a postseason iteration of Bedlam. Tip-off from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 9:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State odds in Big-12 First Round

Spread: Oklahoma State -1

Over/Under: 135

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -120, Oklahoma +100

Oklahoma (15-16, 5-13 Big 12) finished the season with the worst overall record in the Big 12 and was tied for the worst conference record. The season wasn’t all bad as they were able to pick up wins over then-No. 23 Iowa State and then-No. 22 TCU in two of their last three games. The Sooners are led by G Grant Sherfield, who averaged 16.1 points and 3.3 assists per game.

Oklahoma State (17-14, 8-10 Big 12) ended the season on a high note with a win over Texas Tech. They had lost five straight games heading into the season finale. The Cowboys have four players that averaged double-digit points in the regular season. Guard Bryce Thompson led the way with 11.9 points per game and was followed by F Kalib Booner (11.5), G Avery Anderson III (11.1) and G John-Michael Wright (10.0).

The Pick Cowboys -1

Oklahoma State picked up wins in both matchups against Oklahoma this season. In the first, the Cowboys won 72-56 and then won 71-61 in the rematch. The consistent lineup for Oklahoma State may not be able to take them far in this powerhouse conference tournament, but it should be plenty enough to cover in this rivalry game.