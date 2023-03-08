Chase Elliott injury: How long will he be out? Who will replace No. 9 driver?

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott suffered a fractured tibia while snowboarding on March 3 and is going to miss some time in the Cup Series season. Elliott drives the No. 9 car for Hendrick Motorsports and will need approximately six weeks to recover from the injury.

Elliott was a late scratch for the 2023 Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas and Josh Berry raced in his place. Hendrick Motorsports announced on March 7 that Berry will continue to drive Elliott’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at upcoming oval track races while Jordan Taylor will compete for the team at Circuit of The Americas in the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Berry finished 29th in Las Vegas last week in what was just his third career Cup start. He has five career wins in the Xfinity Series. The Texas Grand Prix will mark Taylor’s first race in NASCAR. He currently competes for Corvette Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. He has two IMSA wins at the Circuit of the Americas in 2016 and 2017.