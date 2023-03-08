TCU’s Eddie Lampkin Jr. not in Kansas City for Big 12 Tournament

TCU Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin, Jr. is not with the team in Kansas City ahead of the Big 12 Tournament. The Frogs are a No. 6 seed in the tournament and will face No. 3 Kansas State on Thursday, March 9 in their first game. Lampkin is reportedly dealing with “personal matters.”

Lampkin averages 21.8 minutes per game on the court, fourth on the team, and adds 6.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He has not started for the Frogs in several weeks, but has still been a significant piece of this successful TCU team this season.

TCU is currently projected to be a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. In TCU’s two games against Kansas State this season, Lampkin had 17 points and seven rebounds. The sophomore also missed time earlier this season for personal reasons and dealt with an ankle injury.