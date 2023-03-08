 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Chris Beard a candidate for Mississippi head coaching position

The charges against the former Texas boss for domestic violence were not pursued due to the non-cooperation of the victim.

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard reacts during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays at Moody Center.&nbsp; Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Former Texas men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard has reportedly emerged as the leading candidate for the Mississippi Rebels head coach opening. Beard was fired partway through the 2022-23 season after being arrested on a third-degree felony assault charge in December. The Travis County District Attorney later chose not to press charges due to the non-cooperation of the victim.

Beard had allegedly attempted to strangle and bite his fiancée, Randi Trew, who later stated that Beard had been acting in self-defense. The charge was dismissed, but Beard was fired from the Texas coaching staff.

Beard has also been linked to his previous job at Texas Tech, as the hiring rumors head up while the college basketball regular season winds down. He was previously the head coach of the Red Raiders before moving to Austin in 2021.

The Mississippi athletic department and other officials are reportedly carrying out “due diligence” before hiring Beard. The Rebels finished second from the bottom in SEC standings this season, winning just three conference games.

Read our initial coverage of Beard’s arrest and suspension here.

