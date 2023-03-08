Did Jim Boeheim just announce his retirement as Syracuse head basketball coach?

During his post-game press conference after a 77-74 loss to Wake Forest in the First Round of the 2023 ACC Tournament, Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim seemed to imply he’s closer than ever to retirement from the job he’s held since 1976.

When asked for clarification on whether or not Boeheim just announced his retirement, he remained noncommittal. pic.twitter.com/AIdNT3dq1X — Sam Mostow (@bySamMostow) March 8, 2023

For a man that has stated he’s still far from retirement many times, and once voluntarily said in 2015 that he would retire in three years (spoiler alert, he didn’t), this is about as much as he’s ever walked the line towards actually leaving.

Boeheim was a player at Syracuse, then an assistant coach, and has been the head coach for the past 46 seasons. He won the 2003 national championship, and has been to five Final Fours while on the bench.

