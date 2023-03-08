 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Did Jim Boeheim just announce his retirement as Syracuse head basketball coach?

The man who has only ever had one job in his life, all at his alma mater, has decided to hang it up. Or has he?

By Collin Sherwin
Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim instructs a player in the second half game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

During his post-game press conference after a 77-74 loss to Wake Forest in the First Round of the 2023 ACC Tournament, Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim seemed to imply he’s closer than ever to retirement from the job he’s held since 1976.

For a man that has stated he’s still far from retirement many times, and once voluntarily said in 2015 that he would retire in three years (spoiler alert, he didn’t), this is about as much as he’s ever walked the line towards actually leaving.

Boeheim was a player at Syracuse, then an assistant coach, and has been the head coach for the past 46 seasons. He won the 2003 national championship, and has been to five Final Fours while on the bench.

More to come.

