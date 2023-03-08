UCLA guard Jaylen Clark out for season with Achilles injury

UCLA Bruins junior guard Jaylen Clark has suffered a season-ending injury after tearing his Achilles in the second half of Saturday’s game against Arizona, the Bruins’ final game of the regular season.

BREAKING: UCLA’s Jaylen Clark is out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury, source told @Stadium.



Brutal blow to the Bruins hopes of going deep in the NCAA tourney.



Clark is arguably the best defender in the country, also emerged as a solid third scoring option. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 8, 2023

The Bruins are the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament and are projected to get a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, as well. Clark has been a key defensive player for the Bruins all season and is the second-highest scorer on the team, averaging 13 points per game. He leads the team in steals with 2.6 per game, and is the second-best rebounder on the team, grabbing six boards per game.

Clark will be an enormous loss for UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament as well as the NCAA Tournament. They may take a hit in seeding in his absence, especially if they’re unable to reach the conference championship game.