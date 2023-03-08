WWE in talks with gambling regulators in hope to legalize betting for scripted matches

According to a report by CNBC, the WWE is currently talking with Colorado and Michigan’s gambling regulators to allow people to place bets on match results. This matter seems to be complicated – all the company’s outcomes are scripted.

It’s also reported the WWE is getting the help of accounting firm Ernst & Young to secure match outcomes from leaking. Officials also plan not to let wrestlers know who will win or lose until hours before a match happens. If this gets approved by chance, betting companies will have to decide if they want to place odds on a Wrestlemania or Royal Rumble.