Armando Bacot injured during ACC Tournament game vs. Boston College

Armando Bacot limped off the court during the North Carolina Tar Heels matchup with the Boston College Eagles in the First Round of the 2023 ACC Tournament. He headed back to the locker room. Hopefully, it is something he can shake off during halftime because the Tar Heels can’t afford to lose their senior forward long-term if they hope to make some noise in this year’s ACC Tournament.

UNC leads 41-28 with under two minutes left in the first half.

Bacot is headed back to the locker room with what appears to be a lower body injury. pic.twitter.com/W2aL2J4hfN — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) March 9, 2023

#UNC Director of Operations Eric Hoots is escorting Armando Bacot's parents back to the Carolina locker room. — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) March 9, 2023

Prior to leaving with his injury, Bacot had tallied eight points and five rebounds with three assists. He played in 30 games during the regular season and averaged 16.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Bacot has spent four years playing for UNC and recently surpassed Michael Jordan in career points for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina finished the regular season with a 19-12 overall record and an 11-9 ACC record. Due to their finish down the stretch of the season, a trip to the men’s NCAA Tournament is certainly in question. Analysts have them firmly on the bubble at best, and the Heels need a deep conference tournament run to have a chance. If they have to do that without Bacot, that uphill battle just gets steeper.