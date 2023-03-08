 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Durant OUT Wednesday vs. Thunder after slipping on court in pregame warmups

The star forward won’t make his home debut Wednesday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the game on March 5, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant was set to make his home debut Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but that will now have to wait. Durant slipped on the court during pregame warmups and hurt his ankle, causing him to be ruled out for this contest.

Torrey Craig is going to get the start in Durant’s place, but Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are likely to get more shots as a result of this absence. Josh Okogie has been playing well and will likely settle in as the third option. Chris Paul has become more of a passer and playmaker with Durant’s arrival, so he’s unlikely to see much of a role change.

The Suns are still 11-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook for this game, so Durant’s absence is unlikely to cost them tonight. However, we’ll have to see how serious this issue is going forward. If Durant does miss time, Craig seems to be the answer for Monty Williams in the starting lineup.

