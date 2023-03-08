Kevin Durant OUT Wednesday vs. Thunder after slipping on court in pregame warmups

Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant was set to make his home debut Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but that will now have to wait. Durant slipped on the court during pregame warmups and hurt his ankle, causing him to be ruled out for this contest.

Suns’ Kevin Durant is out tonight vs. Thunder due to a left ankle injury. Durant slipped on court in pregame workouts. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2023

Torrey Craig is going to get the start in Durant’s place, but Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are likely to get more shots as a result of this absence. Josh Okogie has been playing well and will likely settle in as the third option. Chris Paul has become more of a passer and playmaker with Durant’s arrival, so he’s unlikely to see much of a role change.

The Suns are still 11-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook for this game, so Durant’s absence is unlikely to cost them tonight. However, we’ll have to see how serious this issue is going forward. If Durant does miss time, Craig seems to be the answer for Monty Williams in the starting lineup.