Brandon Ingram OUT for rest of Wednesday’s game vs. Mavericks with ankle injury

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not return to Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks due to an ankle injury. Ingram suffered the injury just before halftime and did not re-emerge from the tunnel in the second half. Naji Marshall started the second half in Ingram’s place.

The Pelicans have a double-digit lead over the Mavericks, so Ingram’s injury might not cost them this game. In the context of their season though, this is a massive blow if the forward is out for an extended period of time. New Orleans is 2.5 games back of the No. 6 spot in the West and 2.0 games back of the No. 8 spot, which would allow the Pelicans two chances to win a play-in game instead of being in a one-and-done situation with the 9-10 draw.

Ingram being out, coupled with Zion Williamson still being at least a few weeks away from returning, would be tough news for New Orleans. For now, Marshall and Trey Murphy will pick up the slack in Ingram’s place.