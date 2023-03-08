Luka Doncic OUT for rest of Wednesday’s game vs. Pelicans with thigh injury

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will not return to Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans after leaving due to a thigh injury. Doncic initially seemed to pick up this injury Sunday against the Suns but played through the issue at the time. It seemed odd for Dallas to push him on the second night of a back-to-back tonight but the Mavericks are in a tough spot in the West standings and need a win given the opponent.

Dallas Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will not return tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 9, 2023

Doncic was never quite right in this game, going 4-14 from the floor and 1-5 from behind the arc. He’s going to finish this night with 15 points, eight assists and three rebounds, with the Mavericks likely taking a loss as they enter the fourth quarter down big. We’ll see exactly how severe this thigh strain is but this likely could’ve been avoided if Dallas sat Doncic for tonight’s game.

With Doncic sidelined, Kyrie Irving and Josh Green are going to be the primary backcourt players for Dallas. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood are going to have to step up offensively if Doncic is sidelined for an extended amount of time.