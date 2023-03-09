Full cast breakdown for ‘Scream 6’

Ghostface in the Big Apple is what they should have called the latest installment of the Scream movie franchise. Instead, they’re going with Scream 6, which makes sense given its the sixth movie in the slasher franchise created by the late Wes Craven. We had seen the franchise give a reboot a shot with Scream 4 back in 2012. That didn’t exactly pan out and that was the final film directed by Craven.

There had always been interest in a fifth and sixth films and it took until 2020 for Radio Silence, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, to get ahold of the franchise. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick came on as writers and now we’re on the second of what should be another Scream trilogy. Scream 5 was widely viewed as a success and now we’re in New York City for Scream 6. Below we’re going to list out the cast and give some background if you aren’t up to speed.

Scream 6 cast

Our story leaves off with Sam, Tara, Mindy and Chad all in New York City, escaping Woodsboro to get away from Ghostface and seemingly go to college? This is very similar to how the sequel, Scream 2, to the original Scream was set, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) at college.

Sam and Tara are half-sisters and Sam is the illegitimate daughter of the original killer Billy Loomis. Mindy and Chad are twins related to Randy through Randy’s sister, who is their mom. Cox’s Weathers needs no explanation really. Reed was seemingly a victim of the killers in Scream 4 but survived. She’s back and it’s unknown what her role will be in the latest installment.

That leaves us with the rest of the gang. Quinn is Detective Bailey’s daughter. Anika is Mindy’s girlfriend. Quinn is also said to be Chad’s roommate. We’ve seen Danny close to the cast of Scream 5 in the trailers, so we can assume he has some close relationship with Sam or Tara (likely Sam). Jason and Laura have been in the trailers the least. Henry Czerny’s character we don’t know much about as well.