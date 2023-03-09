What is the relationship between Sam Carpenter and Billy Loomis?

Scream 6 is set to release in theaters on March 10, the latest installment in the slasher movie franchise. The franchise was rebooted in 2022 with Scream 5 and a new set of characters, mostly linking back to the past. That past involves the main character Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), and the original killer Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich). Here we’ll go over the connection between the two.

Sam is the illegitimate daughter of Billy Loomis. Sam’s mother, Christina, was said to be dating Sam and Tara’s father during high school. Sam’s mother got pregnant with her before the two graduated. Christina lied and said Sam was the daughter of her then-father. Instead, the truth was hidden in diaries that said Sam’s father was Billy Loomis, who went on a killing spree with Stu Macher in the first movie.

Sam reveals all this information to Tara during Scream 5, the reason Tara’s father left their mother, who was forced to lean on alcoholism. Tara becomes angry with Sam and asks her to leave the hospital where she’s recovering. The two reconcile, but you can feel some animosity there, similar to how Billy felt about Sidney’s mother ruining his parents’ relationship in the first film.