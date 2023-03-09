How to watch 2023 THE PLAYERS Championship via live online stream

It’s not majors season quite yet, but golf fans will get a taste of the excitement to come as THE PLAYERS Championship tees off this week from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The full-field tournament will run from Thursday, March 9 through Sunday, March 12 at TPC Sawgrass with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler headline a field that will include 43 of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings. McIlroy enters at +850 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Rahm at +900. 2022 champion Cameron Smith will not return after defecting to LIV Golf last year.

To watch THE PLAYERS Championship on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for THE PLAYERS Championship are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:

7:34 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim

7:45 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott

7:56 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

12:34 p.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland

12:56 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Friday Featured Groups:

7:34 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland

7:45 a.m. ET: Kurt Kitayama, Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris

7:56 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

12:45 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott

12:56 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

6:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

7:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

7:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET