Going over run time for ‘Scream 6’

Ghostface is back and is “different” in Scream 6, which will hit theaters on March 10 across the country. The latest installment in the Scream movie franchise takes us to New York City, where the current gang is trying to escape Ghostface (but we all know there is no escaping).

Sam and Tara Carpenter (Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega) and Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding) comprise a “Core 4” so to speak. They’re the characters back from Scream 5, along with Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox). Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) is back from Scream 4 after surviving those attacks. And there are plenty of new characters you can check out at here.

Here we’ll go over run time for Scream 6 and how it stacks up to the other films in the franchise.

Scream 6 run time

123 minutes (2 hours, 3 minutes)

This is the longest movie in the franchise at just over two hours. Let’s look at all the other films and how long they were:

Scream — 111 minutes

Scream 2 — 120 minutes

Scream 3 — 117 minutes

Scream 4 — 111 minutes

Scream 5 — 114 minutes

Scream and Scream 4 are tied for the shortest in the franchise. The previous longest was Scream 2. It’s not like Scream 6 blows the others out of the water. Most of them hover around two hours of run time.