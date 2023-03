Full list of tee times for Round 2 of THE PLAYERS Championship

Round 2 of THE PLAYERS Championship begins on Friday, March 10 with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

There will be a cut after Friday play ends. The 70 best scores and ties will advance to the weekend. The forecast calls for afternoon thunderstorms with a 74% chance of rain on Friday, which could affect play.

Featured groups:

7:34 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland

7:45 a.m. ET: Kurt Kitayama, Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris

7:56 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

12:45 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott

12:56 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship on Friday.