Why is Sidney Prescott not in ‘Scream 6’?

Scream 6 is set to hit theaters this week on March 10 across the country in the latest installment of the slasher movie franchise. Ghostface is back (again), and this time in New York City, chasing down Sam, Tara, and the rest of the gang while appearing to be “different” in the trailers. In the reboot of the franchise in 2022, Scream featured a new heroine in Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera). That didn’t mean the old heroine, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), wasn’t involved in the film. Sidney shows up and helps fight off Ghostface for a new generation. So, of course, Campbell is reprising her role as Sidney in the latest movie? Right? Right??

Scream 6 predictions: Sidney Prescott

Campbell and Paramount Pictures had issues over her contract and pay for the 6th film and it was decided that she won’t be in the movie.

Chyeah, and monkeys might fly out of my butt. Co-Director Tyler Gillett had some comments on the subject and Sidney not being in the latest film.

I don’t really believe for a second that this was the case and the two couldn’t come to some sort of agreement on a contract/salary. It seems insane to me that Sidney isn’t in Scream 6. So my general feeling is this is just to misdirect the general fanbase and viewers away from Sidney’s role in the movie. I don’t think that means she’s one of the killers, though it would be a hell of a twist. If the 7th film is going to tie a knot on this trilogy and perhaps the franchise as a whole, Campbell will be in the movie. It just won’t work otherwise and would be a massive disservice to all fans.