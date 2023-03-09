NASCAR schedule for United Rentals Work United 500

The 2023 NASCAR season continues with the first visit to the Phoenix Raceway. All three circuits will return in November for their season ending championship races, but for the weekend of March 10-12, the Cup Series and Xfinity Series will be running in Avondale, Arizona.

Both circuits will run qualifying on Saturday. The Xfinity Series will then run the United Rentals 200 that evening and the Cup Series will run the United Rentals Work United 500 on Sunday.

Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney arrive in Arizona as pre-qualifying favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have +800 odds to win Sunday’s race, and are followed by Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain at +900. Kyle Busch is the pre-qualifying favorite in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race with +300 odds. Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek follow at +500.

Below is the full schedule of events for this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway. All times below are ET.

Friday, March 10

3 p.m. — Xfinity garage hours

3:30 p.m. — Cup garage hours

6:35 p.m. — Cup practice — FS2, foxsports.com/live

Saturday, March 11

9 a.m. — Cup garage hours

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage hours

12:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

1:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live

2:05 p.m. — Cup qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity, United Rentals 200 — FS1, foxsports.com/live

Sunday, March 12

12:30 p.m. — Cup garage hours

3:30 p.m. — Cup, United Rentals Work United 500 — FS1, foxsports.com/live