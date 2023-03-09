Opening odds, picks, predictions for Rutgers vs. Purdue in Big Ten Quarterfinals on Friday

The quarterfinal round of the 2023 Big Ten Tournament will get tip off on Friday with the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers battling the No. 9 Rutgers Scarlet Knights at noon ET. The game will take place at the United Center in Chicago and will air on the Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Rutgers vs. Purdue odds in Big Ten Quarterfinals

Spread: Purdue -5.5

Over/Under: 128.5

Moneyline: Purdue -230, Rutgers +195

The Pick: Rutgers +5.5

Purdue found itself in several tight ballgames at the end of the regular season and will now be matched up against a Rutgers that it fell to back on January 2. The Scarlet Knights had an opportunity to get into a rhythm with Thursday’s 62-50 victory over Michigan and will be game to take the fight right to the Big Ten regular season champs. Rutgers is 18-13-1 against the spread this season, so that’s a good sign for the team covering on Friday and I’ll lean with them to do just that.