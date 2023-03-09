Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, March 9

With just six games on Thursday’s NBA slate, it might be difficult for bettors to hone in on the best player props for the day’s action. Here’s a few we like, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry under 4.5 3-pointers vs. Grizzlies (+110)

Curry has gone over this mark in the last two games but he did go under in the lone meeting he had with Memphis this year. The Grizzlies aren’t going to let Golden State’s point guard wreak havoc, and the Warriors have been abysmal on the road this season. Look for the Grizzlies to lock in defensively and keep Curry relatively quiet from behind the arc Thursday.

Julius Randle over 28.5 points vs. Kings (-110)

This is going to be a high-scoring game, which favors Randle going over on his points prop. The power forward admitted to some fatigue after the Knicks lost their last game but he should have recovered somewhat for this contest. Randle was averaging 32.0 points per game over the last six prior to scoring just 16 against the Hornets. He should bounce back against Sacramento tonight.

Jrue Holiday over 6.5 assists vs. Nets (+105)

Holiday is listed as probable for this game, and he’s gone over this assist line in four straight contests. The Bucks point guard is doing his part as a facilitator, especially as Khris Middleton continues to see more playing time. Back Holiday to register at least seven dimes against the Nets.