NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, March 9

With just six games on Thursday’s NBA slate, DFS value plays can be hard to come by. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

McConnell has been getting a lot of playing time lately for the Pacers, who are starting to bottom out. The point guard has put up 21+ DKFP in each of the last three games, topping 30 DKFP once in that span. He gets an awesome matchup tonight against the Rockets, who rank 30th in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic, $4,300

Suggs had a down game in his last contest but he’s been on fire lately. The Magic guard was averaging 23.6 DKFP over his last five games prior to posting just 11.0 fantasy points against the Bucks. The Jazz are bottoming out, so Suggs should be going up against mostly bench players in this one. Back him to rebound from a rough performance.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets, $4,200

Finney-Smith should see plenty of rotation minutes with both Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Johnson out. The versatile defender has been solid from a fantasy standpoint, averaging 23.9 DKFP over the last three games. The matchup against the Bucks is a tough one but volume alone should give Finney-Smith a solid showing. He does carry some upside with his ability to get hot from behind the arc.