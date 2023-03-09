Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Grizzlies on Thursday

The Golden State Warriors (34-32) will hope to put their road woes behind them when they battle the Memphis Grizzlies (38-26) Thursday night. The Warriors are on a two-game skid, while the Grizzlies have lost three straight and have a multitude of problems off the court.

Kevon Looney and Jonathan Kuminga are listed as probable for Golden State. Ja Morant remains out for the Grizzlies, and Steven Adams is now set to miss the rest of the regular season after getting another procedure on his knee.

The Warriors are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 235.5. Golden State is -140 on the moneyline and Memphis is +120.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +2.5

Head coach Steve Kerr said the Warriors “turned a corner” with a 5-0 homestand, but have dropped two winnable road games despite having Stephen Curry back in the lineup. Golden State has won both meetings against Memphis this season and has the talent advantage but something inexplicably happens to the defending champions in road games. The Grizzlies are 19-11-1 ATS at home and 2-0 ATS as a home underdog. They have enough experience playing without Morant to power through and cover here if not win outright.

Over/Under: Under 235.5

The second matchup between these sides went over, but both Curry and Morant were in for this game. The first meeting went under this total, as Curry didn’t feature in it for the Warriors. Both teams should do enough defensively for the under to hit tonight, especially on a relatively higher total.