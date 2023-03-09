Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Bucks on Thursday

The Brooklyn Nets (37-28) will attempt to keep their winning ways going when they go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (47-18) in a matchup of Eastern Conference playoff teams. The Nets are on a three-game winning streak, while the Bucks have won their last two.

Brooklyn will be without Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie for this matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are both probable for Milwaukee after missing the last contest.

The Bucks are 12-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 232.

Nets vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +12

Since the trade deadline, the Nets have lost four games by double digits. However, they’ve also won the last three by double digits. Brooklyn has enough talent to keep this close, even with Claxton, Johnson and Dinwiddie out. The Bucks are getting their stars back but they haven’t been double-digit favorites since January 29. Even with Milwaukee being the more talented team, Brooklyn should be able to avoid a blowout loss.

Over/Under: Over 232

The Nets have gone under in their last three games, while the Bucks have hit the over in three of their last four. Milwaukee ranks second in the league in scoring over the last five games and that alone should be enough to put the over within reach here. Brooklyn will have to keep pace offensively to try and win this game and should do its part to cash the over.