Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Kings on Thursday

The New York Knicks (39-28) will look for a sweep in the season series when they head to the West coast for a matchup with the Sacramento Kings (38-26) Thursday night. The Knicks won the previous meeting 112-99 but De’Aaron Fox was not in the lineup for Sacramento in that game.

Fox is available for the Kings tonight after dealing with a hamstring issue. Jalen Brunson remains questionable for the Knicks with a foot injury.

The Kings are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 239.5. Sacramento is -140 on the moneyline and New York is +120.

Knicks vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -2.5

Brunson’s status could change this pick, because this is a really tough matchup to call. The Knicks have been great on the road, posting a 22-10 ATS mark as the road team this year. The Kings are 16-16-1 ATS as the home team this season, so Brunson being in would make a difference. For now, take Sacramento against the number.

Over/Under: Over 239.5

This is a massive number, so the under does have some appeal. However, these are two of the top scoring teams in the NBA over the last five games. The Knicks rank sixth overall while the Kings are third. Defensively, these teams are 14th and 27th respectively in points per game allowed over the same timespan. Look for a high-scoring game tonight.