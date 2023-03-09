Picks, predictions for Wake Forest vs. Miami in ACC Second Round on Thursday

The 2023 ACC Tournament is underway and is set to continue on Thursday, March 9, live from Greensboro Coliseum. The winner of the tournament secures an at-large bid, and there is still an outside chance a high seed pulls a few upsets and gets the automatic bid. The first quarterfinal on Thursday will get underway with a matchup between the No. 9 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Wake Forest vs. Miami odds in ACC Second Round

Spread: Miami -5.5

Over/Under: 157.5

Moneyline: Miami -230, Wake Forest +195

Wake Forest (19-13) got to the quarterfinal by beating the No. 8 Syracuse Orange 77-74 on a last-second shot that sent legendary Cuse coach Jim Boeheim into retirement. The Deacs average 76.8 points per game, while allowing opponents to score 73.8 points per game. Wake is led in scoring by grad transfer Tyree Appleby, who is averaging 18.4 points per game to go along with 3.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. They’re 2-2 playing neutral site games this year.

Miami (24-6) went 15-5 in the conference this year, and shared the ACC title alongside Virginia. They’ve played in close in all of their losses, with the biggest margin of defeat being a six-point loss on the road at the hands of lowly Georgia Tech. They’re averaging 79.6 points per game while allowing their opponents 71.7 points per contest. The team is led in scoring by junior Isiah Wong and fifth-year senior Jordan Miller, who are both averaging over 15 points per game.

The Pick: Miami -5.5

The Hurricanes have played well from start to finish this year, and the only matchup between the two teams this season. Wong led the way in scoring with a game-high 27 points helping Miami cruise to a 97-86 victory. In March, veteran guard play will take you a long way, and Miami has it. Their backcourt sets the pace for them, along with Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omir who is averaging 14 points per game. Take the Canes and give the points.