Picks, predictions for St. John’s vs. Marquette in Big East Second Round on Thursday

The Big East Tournament rolls on with quarterfinal action on Thursday, March 9, live from the Madison Square Garden. The No. 1 Marquette Golden Eagles will take on the No.8 St. John Red Storm, with tip-off set for noon ET, and the broadcast on FS1.

St. John’s vs. Marquette odds in Big East Second Round

Spread: Marquette -6.5

Over/Under: 162

Moneyline: Marquette -285, St. John’s +240

St. John (18-14) started the season well in non-conference, but league play did them in with a 7-13 record. The Red Storm average 77 points per game, while allowing opponents to score 75 thanks to the pressing system of head coach Mike Anderson. They’re led in scoring by senior center Joel Soriano, who is averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds on the year.

Marquette (25-6) led the way in the Big East from start to finish with a 17-3 record. Head coach Shaka Smart has turned this program into a national title contender, and they have the Big East Player of the Year in junior guard Tyler Kolek (12.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg). The Big East Coach of the Year was an easy choice in Smart, and the Golden Eagles look to make their first Final Four since 2003.

The Pick: St. Johns +6.5

These two teams have played twice this year with Marquette winning both, but the average margin of victory is 5.5 points. They just played five days ago, and Marquette escaped with a two-point win. It’s tough to beat a team three times in a year, and Marquette will have their hands full. Marquette is 9-5 away from the comforts of home, but take the Red Storm and the points.