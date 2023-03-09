Picks, predictions for Rutgers vs. Michigan in Big Ten Second Round on Thursday

The Big Ten Tournament continues with second-round action Thursday, March 9, live from the United Center in Chicago, IL. The No. 8 seeded Michigan Wolverines will square off against the No. 9 Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The game will be the first of the day as it tips off at noon ET, and air on the Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Rutgers vs. Michigan odds in Big Ten Second Round

Spread: Michigan -3

Over/Under: 133

Moneyline: Michigan -165, Underdog +140

Rutgers (18-10) feels safer of the two being in the tournament, but collecting another win or two won’t hurt. The Scarlet Knights have lost three of their last five games, including two straight heading into Chicago. RU is led by senior guard Cam Spencer, who is averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 rebounds. If they can get a win here, a free roll against No. 1 Purdue in the quarterfinals could end all doubt about their status.

Michigan (17-14) is likely sitting on the wrong side of the bubble right now. They absolutely need a win to have any chance of a spot in the tournament, and they also might need to beat Purdue even with a victory depending on how the rest of the bubble breaks. Head Coach Juwan Howard’s squad blew two golden opportunities at the end of the season to bolster their resume at Illinois and Indiana.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson leads the way for the Wolverines, averaging 18 points and nine rebounds per game. If they have any shot at making a run, it will be on the back of the big man and upstart sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin.

Michigan -3

Michigan won the only matchup of the season 58-45 on the road at Rutgers. Dickinson and company are desperate, and will do enough for at least a day to move on to the quarterfinal against Purdue. Bufkin has taken his game to a new level over the second half of the season, having a few 20-point performances to keep the Wolverines in a few contests and even win some. Expect him and Dickinson to lead the charge and carry their team to victory. Take Michigan to keep their season alive for at least one more game.