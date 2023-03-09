Picks, predictions for Pitt vs. Duke in ACC Second Round on Thursday

The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils will take on the Pitt Panthers on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament. The game will rip off at 2:30 p.m. ET from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina and can be seen on ESPN2.

My college basketball picks against the spread went 21-13-2 over the last couple weeks, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Pitt vs. Duke odds in ACC Second Round

Spread: Duke -6

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: Duke -250, Pitt +210

Pitt (22-10, 14-6 ACC) lost its final two regular season contests but picked up an 89-81 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Wednesday’s second round. Jamarius Burton scored a game-high 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting with eight assists in the victory. The Panthers rate 66th overall in KenPom with the offense checking in at 26th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 115th on the defensive end.

Duke (23-8, 14-6 ACC) had a bye to the quarterfinal round and has a six-game winning streak going into Thursday’s contest. The Blue Devils are coming off a 62-57 road win over the North Carolina Tar Heels behind 22 points and 13 rebounds from Kyle Filipowski. Duke rates 31st in KenPom, including 64th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 27th defensively.

The Pick: Under 141

The Panthers’ ability to score will be much tougher in this spot as Duke rates 123 spots better on the defensive end than Georgia Tech. When you combine that with the Blue Devils pace, which is 292nd in adjusted tempo, this total should fall short of the number.