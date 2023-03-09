Picks, predictions for Providence vs. UConn in Big East Tournament Second Round

The No. 11 UConn Huskies will take on the Providence Friars in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament on Thursday afternoon. The game will tip off at 2:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York and can be seen on FS1.

My college hoops picks went 21-13-2 against the spread over the last couple weeks, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Providence vs. UConn odds in Big East Tournament

Spread: UConn -7

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: UConn -295, Providence +245

Providence (21-10, 13-7 Big East) ended its regular season with consecutive losses including an 82-58 home defeat against the Seton Hall Pirates. Devin Carter led the Friars with 14 points as they shot just 17.4% from beyond the arc. Providence rates 45th overall in KenPom, including 18th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 109th on the defensive end.

UConn (24-7, 13-7 Big East) ended its regular season on a five-game winning streak with a 71-59 road victory over the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday. Jordan Hawkins scored a game-high 24 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the floor in the victory. The Huskies have been without Hassan Diarra for the last three games with an abdominal injury, and it remains to be seen if he’ll be available off the bench. UConn is rated fourth in KenPom, including 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 13th defensively.

The Pick: Providence +7

What was that regular season finale for the Friars? They closed out the regular season with a blowout loss at home to a Seton Hall team that is nowhere close to NCAA Tournament consideration with just eight scholarship players available. The Friars should be motivated to hit the floor after stewing on the embarrassing loss and come out firing to cover this number on Thursday afternoon.