Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Friday, March 10

The World Baseball Classic is back in action on Friday, March 10. This is the final day, with only four games in the Pool play round as Pool C and Pool D begin their games on Saturday. Team Japan will play in its second game against Team Korea in Pool B action. Team Italy will pull double duty facing Team Chinese Taipei and Team Panama in two important Pool A matchups.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Friday, March 10

Korea vs. Japan

Start time: 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Location: Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

Odds: Japan -390, Korea +320

Italy vs. Chinese Taipei

Start time: 6 a.m. ET on Tubi

Location: Taichung Baseball Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan

Odds: Italy -140, Chinese Taipei +120

China vs. Australia

Start time: 10 p.m. ET on FS2

Location: Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

Odds: TBD

Panama vs. Italy

Start time: 11 p.m. ET on FS1

Location: Taichung Baseball Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan

Odds: TBD