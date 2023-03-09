 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, predictions for Ohio State vs. Iowa in Big Ten Tournament Second Round

We discuss Ohio State taking on Iowa in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) inbounds the ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men’s basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Big Ten tournament will continue on Thursday, March 9. Ohio State took down Wisconsin in the first round and will meet the Iowa Hawkeyes, who had a bye. Tip-off from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Ohio State vs. Iowa odds in Big Ten Second Round

Spread: Iowa -3.5
Over/Under: 154
Moneyline: Iowa -165, Ohio State +140

Ohio State (14-18, 5-15 Big Ten) advanced to the second round with a 65-57 win over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes were led by F Justice Sueing and G Bruce Thornton, who combined for 31 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the game.

Iowa (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten) was the definition of streaky down the stretch of the regular season. They finished 6-4 in their last 10 games but still earned a bye in the first round of the conference tournament. F Kris Murray is a problem for opposing teams. He averages 20.5 points and eight rebounds and is a threat on both ends of the court.

The Pick: Iowa -3.5

These teams split the season series one game apiece. In the first matchup, Ohio State won 93-77, with Iowa getting revenge in the matchup winning 92-75. Each team won a game on their home court, but this third matchup will be played at a neutral site. The Buckeyes do have the momentum from a first-round victory, but the Hawkeyes frontcourt of Murray and Filip Rebraca will be too tough to deal with as Iowa covers.

