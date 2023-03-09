Picks, predictions for Mississippi vs. Tennessee in SEC Tournament Second Round

After dominating the SEC for most of the season, the Tennessee Volunteers start their push towards the NCAA Tournament Thursday with a mid-afternoon game against the Ole Miss Rebels in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m., and the game is available on SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee odds in SEC Tournament

Spread: Tennessee -11.5

Over/Under: 127.5

Moneyline: Tennessee -675, Ole Miss +600

While Tennessee is entering March without starting point guard Zakai Zeigler after he tore his ACL against Arkansas, the Volunteers are still a dangerous team. While they’re led by steady guard Santiago Vescovi (12.7 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3 APG), the Volunteers have three other players who average more than nine points per game — Olivier Nkamhoua, Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips — which should help them stomach the loss of Zeigler.

After opening the SEC Tournament as a No. 13 seed, Ole Miss upset South Carolina 67-61 on Wednesday to advance to face the Volunteers. Amare Abram led the Rebels with 20 points off the bench against the Gamecocks, while guard James White turned in a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Matthew Murrell has been South Carolina’s most consistent player this year, and is averaging a team-high 12.7 points per game.

The Pick: Under 127.5

When these two teams faced off in the regular season, Tennesse eked out a 63-59 win in a game that Ole Miss led at halftime. Tennesse should roll today, but i’d imagine it’ll be an ugly win, as the Rebels are one of the worst offensive teams in the country while Tennesse is one of the best. To make matters worse, the Rebels were second to last in the SEC in three-point percentage (30.1%) while teams only shot 25.1% from three against the Volunteers — the worst mark in the nation. This should still be a low-scoring affair.