Picks, predictions for Washington State vs. Oregon in Pac-12 Tournament Second Round

After getting a bye in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament, the Oregon Ducks will look to make a statement Thursday when they take on Washington State in the second round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET, and can be seen on the Pac-12 Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Washington State vs. Oregon odds in Pac-12 Second Round

Spread: Oregon -2.5

Over/Under: 134

Moneyline: Oregon -140, Underdog +120

In typical Oregon fashion, the Ducks are entering March playing some of the their best basketball of the year and are in the midst of a three game winning-streak. The Ducks are led on offense by center N’Faly Dante, a 6-foot-11 post presence who averages 13.5 points per game and 1.2 blocks per game. One thing to watch with the Ducks is the status of guard Will Richardson, who has been compromised over the past two weeks due to a hip injury.

While the Ducks have been hot lately, Washington State has been hotter, as the Cougars have won seven straight games, one of which was in the form of a 68-65 win over Oregon on Feb. 19. The Cougars are led on offense by TJ Bamba (15.7 PPG), Mouhamed Gueye (14.3 PPG, 8.5 RPG) and Justin Powell (10.3 PPG).

The Pick: Washington State +2.5

These two teams match up well against each other, so Richardson not being 100% is the X-Factor in picking Washington State. In the team’s matchup in February, Gueye tallied a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Cougars starters combined to make eight three-pointers. While Dante should help Oregon keep the game close, Washington State’s balanced attack will be too much for the Ducks.