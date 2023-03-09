Picks, predictions for North Carolina vs. Virginia in ACC Tournament Quarterfinal

Last year, the North Carolina Tar Heels made up for a lackluster regular season with a March run for the ages. After picking up a win in the second round of the ACC Tournament, they’re looking to make another run this year, with their newest opponent being the Virginia Cavaliers in the quarterfinal of the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

TBA vs. Virginia odds in ACC Second Round

Spread: Virginia -2

Over/Under: 129

Moneyline: Virginia -145, North Carolina +145

North Carolina advanced to the quarterfinals after dismantling Boston College 85-61 in the second round of the ACC Tournament behind 22 points from Caleb Love. UNC avoided a scare in the win. Big man Armando Bacot (16.3 PPG, 107 RPG) left with an ankle injury before returning for five minutes in the second half. He sat the rest of the way due to the game being a blowout.

After defeating Boston College in the regular-season finale to earn a share of the ACC regular-season title, the Cavaliers breezed past Louisville in the second round of the ACC Tournament to set up their date with the Tar Heels. Virginia is one of the best teams in the nation, giving up an average 60.5 points per game, the ninth-best mark. On offense, Armaan Franklin (12.6 PPG) is the team’s first option, while Jayden Gardner (11.8 PPG) and Kihei Clark (11.1 PPG) can both make things happen on the offensive end.

The Pick North Carolina +2

A year after making it to the national championship game, North Carolina is on the precipice of missing this year’s tournament, which gives each game some extra meaning for the Tar Heels. The last time these two teams played, Northwestern transfer Pete Nance lit the Cavaliers up for 22 points in a 71-63 North Carolina win. While I don’t expect UNC to win by eight this time, Bacot and the senior Tar Heels should work to keep it close, if not pick up a win outright.