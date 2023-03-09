Picks, predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Texas in Big-12 Second Round on Thursday

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Cowboys secured a season-sweep of Oklahoma with a 57-49 win over the Sooners in the first round of the Big 12 championship. On Thursday, they’ll look to pick up a season-defining win in their tournament semifinal matchup against the Texas Longhorns.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas odds in Big-12 Second Round

Spread: Texas -6.5

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: Texas -275, Underdog +230

While Oklahoma State was fairly ineffective offensively in its win over Oklahoma — the Cowboys shot 35% from the field — they won the rebounding battle 49-39 and forced the Sooners to shoot 25% from the field. While Texas’ offense is a huge step up compared to Oklahoma’s, the Sooners were able to string some solid production together their last time out and should come into today’s game with some momentum.

The Longhorns are hoping Thursday’s game is the start of a long, fruitful March. The last time out, Texas dismantled Kansas 75-59 behind 23 points from Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Sir’Jabari Rice. Texas won both of the teams’ previous matchups this year by scores of 59-46 and 89-75.

The Pick Texas -6.5

Texas should have no problem taking care of business tonight against a solid, if not unspectacular Oklahoma State team. The Longhorns have depth, size and can shoot, and are entering tonight’s game with momentum and rest on their side.