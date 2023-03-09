Who you want to root against if your team is on the March Madness bubble

You might be a fan, friend, or alumni of a school that’s on the bubble to make the 2023 NCAA Tournament. And while your team continuing to win is always good, having some other teams lose will be helpful too.

So we decided to make a rooting guide for teams that are on the fence for potentially making the tournament. You’ll want all the teams that are already locks for the NCAA Tournament field to win, all your fellow bubble teams to lose, and all the potential “bid thieves” in the major conferences to win ... until they get to the conference tournament championship game, where you’ll want them to lose.

What you don’t want is a team that’s at the bottom of a multi-bid conference’s regular season standings to come out of nowhere and win their way into March Madness.

There were 32 Division I conferences when the college basketball postseason started. Ten of them were multi-bid leagues, and the WCC already completed play with their two locks in Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga reaching the championship game.

There are now 19 leagues still playing their conference tournaments, but only nine of them could spoil a bid for a bubble team remaining. Eight of them are multi-bid conferences, while FAU is the only team in Conference USA that could receive an at-large berth. Bubble team fans will want the Owls to win their tournament, but for the other eight it just kind of depends on how things break down. The other 10 conferences are irrelevant; they’ll all only send their tournament champion to the NCAA’s.

So we listed all the teams you need to worry about below. You can print this out and start crossing off the threats, and we’ll also update these here as the games continue through the weekend heading into Selection Sunday, March 12 at 6:00 p.m.

ACC

Thieves

Wake Forest

Bubble Teams

Pitt

Clemson

North Carolina

NC State

In

Miami

Duke

Virginia

American

Thieves

ECU-UCF winner

SMU-UCF winner

Tulsa-Wichita State winner

Cincinnati

Tulane

Bubble Teams

Memphis

In

Houston

Thieves

St. John’s

DePaul

Villanova

Bubble Teams

Providence

In

Marquette

UConn

Xavier

Creighton

Big Ten

Thieves

Ohio State

Minnesota

Bubble Teams

Rutgers-Michigan

Penn State

In

Purdue

Northwestern

Indiana

Michigan State

Iowa

Maryland

Illinois

Big 12

Thieves

None

Bubble Teams

Oklahoma State

West Virginia

In

Kansas

Texas

Kansas State

Baylor

Iowa State

TCU

Conference USA

Thieves

Everyone that’s not Florida Atlantic

Bubble Teams

Florida Atlantic

In

None

Thieves

Colorado State

San Jose State

UNLV

New Mexico

Bubble Teams

Boise State

Utah State

Nevada

In

San Diego State

Pac-12

Thieves

Colorado

Washington State

Stanford

Bubble Teams

Arizona State

Oregon

In

UCLA

Arizona

USC

SEC

Thieves

Florida

Mississippi

Vanderbilt

LSU

Bubble Teams

Mississippi State

Auburn

Arkansas

In

Alabama

Texas A&M

Kentucky

Missouri

Tennessee