Who you want to root against if your team is on the March Madness bubble

The bid thieves and bubble teams are lurking. Here’s who they could be, and how to avoid them if your favorite school is within shouting distance of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

By Collin Sherwin
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot takes a shot against the Boston College Eagles during the first half of the second round of the ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

You might be a fan, friend, or alumni of a school that’s on the bubble to make the 2023 NCAA Tournament. And while your team continuing to win is always good, having some other teams lose will be helpful too.

So we decided to make a rooting guide for teams that are on the fence for potentially making the tournament. You’ll want all the teams that are already locks for the NCAA Tournament field to win, all your fellow bubble teams to lose, and all the potential “bid thieves” in the major conferences to win ... until they get to the conference tournament championship game, where you’ll want them to lose.

What you don’t want is a team that’s at the bottom of a multi-bid conference’s regular season standings to come out of nowhere and win their way into March Madness.

There were 32 Division I conferences when the college basketball postseason started. Ten of them were multi-bid leagues, and the WCC already completed play with their two locks in Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga reaching the championship game.

There are now 19 leagues still playing their conference tournaments, but only nine of them could spoil a bid for a bubble team remaining. Eight of them are multi-bid conferences, while FAU is the only team in Conference USA that could receive an at-large berth. Bubble team fans will want the Owls to win their tournament, but for the other eight it just kind of depends on how things break down. The other 10 conferences are irrelevant; they’ll all only send their tournament champion to the NCAA’s.

So we listed all the teams you need to worry about below. You can print this out and start crossing off the threats, and we’ll also update these here as the games continue through the weekend heading into Selection Sunday, March 12 at 6:00 p.m.

ACC

Thieves

Wake Forest

Bubble Teams

Pitt
Clemson
North Carolina
NC State

In

Miami
Duke
Virginia

American

Thieves

ECU-UCF winner
SMU-UCF winner
Tulsa-Wichita State winner
Cincinnati
Tulane

Bubble Teams

Memphis

In

Houston

Big East

Thieves

St. John’s
DePaul
Villanova

Bubble Teams

Providence

In

Marquette
UConn
Xavier
Creighton

Big Ten

Thieves

Ohio State
Minnesota

Bubble Teams

Rutgers-Michigan
Penn State

In

Purdue
Northwestern
Indiana
Michigan State
Iowa
Maryland
Illinois

Big 12

Thieves

None

Bubble Teams

Oklahoma State
West Virginia

In

Kansas
Texas
Kansas State
Baylor
Iowa State
TCU

Conference USA

Thieves

Everyone that’s not Florida Atlantic

Bubble Teams

Florida Atlantic

In

None

Mountain West

Thieves

Colorado State
San Jose State
UNLV
New Mexico

Bubble Teams

Boise State
Utah State
Nevada

In

San Diego State

Pac-12

Thieves

Colorado
Washington State
Stanford

Bubble Teams

Arizona State
Oregon

In

UCLA
Arizona
USC

SEC

Thieves

Florida
Mississippi
Vanderbilt
LSU

Bubble Teams

Mississippi State
Auburn
Arkansas

In

Alabama
Texas A&M
Kentucky
Missouri
Tennessee

