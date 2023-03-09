Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Jordan Clarkson headline NBA injury report for Thursday, March 9

We’ve got just six games on Thursday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 9

Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) - OUT, likely to be shut down

Killian Hayes (hand) - probable

Jalen Duren (ankle) - probable

Alec Burks (foot) - OUT

Isaiah Stewart (hip) - OUT

The Pistons continue to tank, so Marvin Bagley and James Wiseman remain strong value plays. Hayes could be a nice filler option as a perimeter player. We’ll see if Duren actually gets decent minutes or if Detroit decides it has seen enough of him this season.

Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) - OUT

With Porter Jr. out, Jalen Green is the best volume play for the Rockets.

Jordan Clarkson (finger) - questionable

Walker Kessler (illness) - questionable

Ochai Agbaji and Udoka Azubuike are likely to get big minutes even if Clarkson and Kessler are available for Utah.

Wendell Carter Jr. (hip) - OUT

Gary Harris (groin) - available

Harris is available to play but it’s hard to say he’ll get big minutes. Moritz Wagner is set to start with Carter Jr. out.

Kevon Looney (back) - probable

Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) - probable

Both guys should be in for Golden State.

Ja Morant (personal) - OUT, expected to miss at least next four games

Tyus Jones will continue to get the start with Morant still away from the team.

Nic Claxton (Achilles, thumb) - OUT

Spencer Dinwiddie (rest) - OUT

Cam Johnson (knee) - OUT

Look for Day’Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges to be the prominent players for Brooklyn in this game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) - probable

Jrue Holiday (neck) - probable

Both stars should be in for Milwaukee.

Jalen Brunson (foot) - questionable

If Brunson doesn’t play, Immanuel Quickley will remain the best value play on the fantasy/DFS slate.

De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) - available

Fox is officially off the injury report, so he’s good to go for this clash. Davion Mitchell will go back to his bench role with the All-Star back in action.