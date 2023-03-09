Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Jordan Clarkson headline NBA injury report for Thursday, March 9

We’ve got just six games on Thursday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 9
Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons
Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) - OUT, likely to be shut down
Killian Hayes (hand) - probable
Jalen Duren (ankle) - probable
Alec Burks (foot) - OUT
Isaiah Stewart (hip) - OUT
The Pistons continue to tank, so Marvin Bagley and James Wiseman remain strong value plays. Hayes could be a nice filler option as a perimeter player. We’ll see if Duren actually gets decent minutes or if Detroit decides it has seen enough of him this season.
Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers
Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) - OUT
With Porter Jr. out, Jalen Green is the best volume play for the Rockets.
Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic
Jordan Clarkson (finger) - questionable
Walker Kessler (illness) - questionable
Ochai Agbaji and Udoka Azubuike are likely to get big minutes even if Clarkson and Kessler are available for Utah.
Wendell Carter Jr. (hip) - OUT
Gary Harris (groin) - available
Harris is available to play but it’s hard to say he’ll get big minutes. Moritz Wagner is set to start with Carter Jr. out.
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Kevon Looney (back) - probable
Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) - probable
Both guys should be in for Golden State.
Ja Morant (personal) - OUT, expected to miss at least next four games
Tyus Jones will continue to get the start with Morant still away from the team.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Nic Claxton (Achilles, thumb) - OUT
Spencer Dinwiddie (rest) - OUT
Cam Johnson (knee) - OUT
Look for Day’Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges to be the prominent players for Brooklyn in this game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) - probable
Jrue Holiday (neck) - probable
Both stars should be in for Milwaukee.
New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings
Jalen Brunson (foot) - questionable
If Brunson doesn’t play, Immanuel Quickley will remain the best value play on the fantasy/DFS slate.
De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) - available
Fox is officially off the injury report, so he’s good to go for this clash. Davion Mitchell will go back to his bench role with the All-Star back in action.