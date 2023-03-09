Pick on the spread for St. John’s-Marquette on March 9

Dubbed by some world’s most famous arena, the home state St. John’s Red Storm will take on the Marquette Golden Eagles from Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

St. John’s Red Storm vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (-7, 161.5)

It’s been less than seven days since these teams played with Marquette surviving a late game surge from the Red Storm for a 96-94 home win on March 4 to close out the regular season.

The Red Storm entered the Big East Tournament ranked 127th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis while Marquette is 114th in this category, but St. John’s is allowing 9.3 points fewer per 100 possessions in home games than away from home.

Overall the teams two meetings this season, Marquette has shot 20-of-43 from 3-point range, which figures to regress as St. John’s has allowed opponents to shoot 33% from 3-point range while Marquette is 281st in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage.

The top rebounder in this game is on St. John’s side as Joel Soriano is fourth among qualifying Division I players in rebounds per game with 11.9 per game to go with 15.2 points and 1.3 blocks per game.

Between the two regular season matchups these teams played, St. John’s has grabbed 12 more rebounds than Marquette, who has just one player on the roster averaging at least five rebounds per game and are 302nd in the country in rebound rate.

Of all the conferences tournaments still being played, St. John’s is one of three teams to have played at least three games in a tournament that is not structured to award home court advantage to the lower seed, with the Princeton Tigers and and the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels being the other two teams.

When Marquette went on the road in January and defeated St. John’s 96-85, that game was at Carnasecca Arena. Though this is officially listed as a neutral court tilt, Madison Square Garden will provide a home court advantage for the Red Storm and St. John’s will reward the fans with an effort similar to the one on March 4, when they fought to the bitter end and nearly sprung an upset.

The Play: St. John’s +7

