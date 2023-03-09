Picks, predictions for Arkansas vs. Auburn in SEC second round on Thursday

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 7 Auburn Tigers in the second round of the 2023 SEC basketball tournament on Thursday, March 9. Tip-off from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 7 p.m. ET, with the game airing on SEC Network.

Arkansas vs. Auburn odds in SEC Tournament second round

Spread: Arkansas -3

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: Arkansas -155, Auburn +135

Arkansas (19-12, 8-10 SEC) lost their last three games of the regular season. It was a brutal stretch against Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky, but it deprived them of momentum heading into the tournament. The Razorbacks are led by G Ricky Council IV, who averaged 16.5 points per game.

Auburn (20-11, 10-8 SEC) had a solid start to the season but fell apart down the stretch. The Tigers finished 4-6 over their last 10 games. Forward Johni Broome averaged 14 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, with G Wendell Green Jr. averaging 13.9 points and 4.2 assists per game.

The Pick: Auburn +3

These teams only matched up once in the regular season. The Tigers took down the Razorbacks 72-59. Arkansas has three players that averaged double-digit points and played in at least 10 games. They should help keep this game close, but Broome and Green will be tough to slow down. Auburn should be able to cover in this matchup.