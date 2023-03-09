Picks, predictions for Minnesota vs. Maryland in Big Ten Tournament second round on Thursday

The 2023 Big Ten Tournament rages on at the United Center in Chicago today and the second-round action will conclude with the No. 6 Maryland Terrapins meeting the No. 14 Minnesota Golden Gophers. The game will begin 25 minutes after the conclusion of Penn-State-Illinois, so we’re looking at an estimated 9 p.m. ET tip on the Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Minnesota vs. Maryland odds in Big Ten Tournament second round

Spread: Maryland -13

Over/Under: 132.5

Moneyline: Maryland -950, Minnesota +650

Minnesota (9-21) was able to score an upset in Wednesday’s first-round matchup against Nebraska, toppling the Cornhuskers 78-75. This was a rare contest where the Golden Gophers managed to maintain a lead throughout the second half, withstanding late blows from the Huskers. A last-second heave by Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga missed the mark, allowing for UM to advance to the next round in Chicago. Dawson Garcia stepped up with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in the win.

Maryland (20-11) steps onto the court for the first time in the Big Ten Tournament and is hoping to regain some momentum after dropping its final two games in the regular season. Leading the Terrapins into the conference tourney is guard Jahmir Young, who earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors by averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Terps have been a well balanced team but particularly have been excellent on defense. They have the second-longest average possession length in the country on defense, meaning it has been extremely difficult for opponents to find a good shot against them.

The Pick: Maryland -13

Maryland battered Minnesota in both regular season matchups this year, an 81-46 victory in Minneapolis on February 4 and an 88-70 victory in College Park on February 22. The margins usually tighten in these conference tournament showdowns, but the Terps should be establish their dominance over the Gophers once again in Chicago tonight. Lay it with Maryland.