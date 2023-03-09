Picks, predictions for Stanford vs. Arizona in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday

The 2023 Pac-12 Tournament rolls on with the quarterfinals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, today as the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats take on the the No. 10 Stanford Cardinal. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. ET and will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Stanford vs. Arizona odds in Pac-12 quarterfinals

Spread: Arizona -10

Over/Under: 154

Moneyline: Arizona -500, Stanford +400

Stanford (14-18) was triumphant in its first-round matchup on Wednesday, toppling No. 7 Utah 73-62. The Cardinal were able to establish control in the first half and never looked back, going up by 15 at one point in the second half. They were able to pull this off by holding the Utes to just 38% shooting from the floor. Brandon Angel stepped up with 16 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Arizona (25-6) will take the floor for the first time in this year’s Pac-12 tournament and is one of the favorites to cut down the nets following Saturday’s championship game. Leading the Wildcats into the tournament is two-time First Team All Pac12 forward Azuolas Tubelis, who averaged 19.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Center Oumar Ballo also earned Most Improved Player honors in the league with 13.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest. Arizona’s calling card was its fast and efficient offense, having the sixth fastest offense in adjusted tempo this season.

The Pick: Stanford +10

This is a battle of tempos with Arizona preferring to speed up the pace on the offensive end while Stanford is on the slower, steadier end. The Cardinal already have a game under their belts in the Pac-12 tournament and while the Wildcats might be slightly more rested, they may also be somewhat rusty out the gate. Also consider that Stanford took down Arizona 88-79 in the only regular season game between the two on February 11. While I won’t pick the Cardinal to pull the outright upset, I’ll predict that they’ll keep it close and cover.