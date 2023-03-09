Picks, predictions for LSU vs. Vanderbilt in SEC quarterfinals on Thursday

The second round of the 2023 SEC Tournament will conclude tonight with the No. 6 Vanderbilt Commodores battling the No. 14 LSU Tigers at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, and will air on the SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

LSU vs. Vanderbilt odds in SEC Tournament, second round

Spread: Vanderbilt -4.5

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: Vanderbilt -195, LSU +165

LSU (14-18) was able to open the tournament with a win as the bottom seed, taking down Georgia in a 72-67 victory on Wednesday. Tied at 67 late into the contest, the Tigers were able to hold the Bulldogs scoreless for the 1:33 of action as a Shawn Phillips dunk and KJ Williams jumper put them up by two scores for the win. LSU was able to seal the victory despite shooting just 36.3% from the field. Williams led with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Vanderbilt (18-13) is stepping on the floor for the first time in the SEC tourney and is trying to keep things rolling after ending the regular season on a three-game win streak. The Commodores were led this season by center Liam Robbins, who averaged 15 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game to earn SEC Defensive Player of the Years honors. Unfortunately, he suffered a leg injury last week that will keep him sidelined for the rest of the year. Guards Tyrin Lawrence and Jordan Wright will try to hold things down for Vandy.

The Pick: Over 142

Offensively, the Commodores boast the 22nd ranked unit in adjusted efficiency and should be able produce as they usually do. However, the absence of Robbins creates a massive hole on the defensive end and the Tigers should be able to take advantage of that and attack the paint for easier buckets. Take the over.