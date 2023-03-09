Picks, predictions for NC State vs. Clemson in ACC quarterfinals on Thursday

The 2023 ACC Tournament quarterfinals will conclude tonight with the No. 3 Clemson Tigers battling the No. 6 NC State Wolfpack at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

NC State vs. Clemson odds in ACC quarterfinals

Spread: Clemson -1

Over/Under: 148

Moneyline: Clemson -120, NC State +100

NC State (23-9) came firing out the gate to open the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, burying Virginia Tech in a 97-77 victory. The Wolfpack led for the entirety of the contest and didn’t let their foot off the gas from the first quarter on, shooting 62% from the field for the evening. Terquavion Smith stepped up with 30 points and eight rebounds in the victory.

Clemson (22-9) is stepping onto the court for the first time in Greensboro and despite its record, needs an impressive showing over the next few days to get back into NCAA Tournament field. The Tigers stood atop the ACC standings for a good chunk of the month of January before a rough patch in early February sent them down a few spot in the standings. First Team All-ACC forward Hunter Tyson led the team with 15.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game throughout the regular season.

The Pick: NC State ML

Clemson owned NC State with a pair of double-digit victories during the regular season but I’m going the other way to take the Wolfpack to outright win tonight. State was able to get warmed up with last night’s blowout victory and the Tigers might come out a bit tight knowing that their NCAA Tournament hopes hang in the balance with every bounce of the ball. Give me Smith and the Pack to topple Clemson and move on to the semis on Friday.